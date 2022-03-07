Robert Gordon Hill, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 3:15 a.m. after a brief battle with cancer. He was 75 year old.
Robert was born to Kenneth and Florine Hill on Nov. 26, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa. Bob was a person who was loved by many, always making others laugh. Bob will be missed and remembered by family and friends. Bob retired from Duluth St. Luke’s Hospital, he was known as a hard worker. He loved his family, enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed Friday nights playing cards with his brothers, and regular visits with his sisters. Robert and his wife loved UMD Bulldog Hockey games and held season tickets. In his spare time you would find Bob tinkering on cars and working in the yard. Bob loved music, especially Elvis and Johnny Cash.
Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley Hill of 47 years; his children: Robert (Ann Carlson Hill) Hill of Hibbing, Kevin (Holly Dunham) Hill of Phoenix, Ariz., Gordon (Amy Willette) Hill of Duluth, Minn., Andrew Hill of Aurora, Minn., April (Nicholas) Grivette of Hoyt Lakes, Minn; his stepdaughter, Heidi Bruski; and her son, Dominec; 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Jeri (William) Maciejeski of Superior, Wis., and a brother, Ronald Hill of Superior; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Hill, Florine Judd of Duluth; his daughter, Lisa (John) Pritchard of Hibbing; his brothers and sisters: Curtis Hill, Clarence Hill, Kenneth Hill, Larry Hill, Charmaine Hill, Melody Hill, and Joyce Breitbach.
A Celebration of Life Memorial (June) will be held in Duluth, Minn.; dates will be determined.
