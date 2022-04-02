Robert George Shock was born on Dec. 24, 1936, in Hibbing, Minn., to Doris and George Shock. He was the first grandson in the family, and eldest brother to John and JoAnn. Bob (as he was known to friends and family) passed away peacefully, with his wife and his three children at his bedside, on March 27, 2022.
Bob spent his childhood years living in Nashwauk, Minn., playing with the neighborhood children, including the Drazenovich boys, the Rickers, ‘Big Bud’ Grell, and the Vekichs. Bob loved sports, being a part of the team, and competing. He played baseball and football in his years at Nashwauk High School. From his Uncle Bay (John), he gained a love of boxing, and also participated in this sport. He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1954. After attending Itasca Junior College, he spent a short period of time working in the mines driving a giant truck. He always said when he almost tipped it into the pit, he knew it was time for a new job. Bob went on to attend Bemidji State Teachers’ College, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. Mr. Shock, as he was known to his students, taught 3rd grade in Chisholm, Minn., for over 30 years. During these years he also coached hockey, baseball, golf, and in his retirement, curling. He was a referee for football and was an umpire for baseball. He taught Driver’s Ed to many students and a few adults, too. He managed the Swan Lake Country Club for many years during the summer.
Bob met and married Judith Tyrell (Holland) on May 26, 1962, in Hibbing, Minn. They had three children, Donna, Jody, and Bay. This May - 2022 - would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.
Bob enjoyed all sports throughout his lifetime. He loved fishing and hunting, and for a period of time raised and trained golden retrievers for hunting and field trials. In his retirement he became an avid curler, curling in both Hibbing and Chisholm with his good friends Billy Olson and Nick Jerulle. Bob was a great supporter of Jr. Curling, and tried his best to help anyone interested in the sport. He continued to golf and curl for many, many years until Parkinson’s Disease caused him to become a spectator of the sports he loved.
Bob is survived by his wife Judith, his daughters Donna Ryan (Kevin) and Jody Hamilton (Todd), his son Bay Shock (Lori), his grandchildren Andrew (Melissa), Tyler, Noah, Jack, Skye, Lauren, and his great-grandson Easton. He is survived by his Auntie Vi, his sister JoAnn Shock Getz, and his dear friends John Drazenovich, Peter Bolf, and Kenny Ricker. In addition, Bob is also survived by his brother-in-law(s), Tom (Rita) Holland and Mike (Deb) Holland. Bob is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, George Shock and Doris Shock Bailey, his brother, John Shock, his in-laws, Ed and Babe Holland, his sister-in-law, Patricia Holland Monson, and nephew John Bonfield.
Bob, Dad, Grandpa, and Grandpa Coconut enjoyed playing cards with his family on every holiday, and weekly with his sister JoAnn. We are sure he is still smiling about being up 50 cents on Auntie JoAnn from their most recent card game. His favorite days were spent at home, with his family, playing cards, laughing, and toasting with Kruskovac. Ziveli! He played a mean game of 31-especially when he used Nashwauk rules.
He will be greatly missed and forever loved. Memory eternal, Dad.
Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Chisholm Curling Club or the Chisholm Community Foundation-Chisholm Public School Foundation Fund in memory of Robert Shock in care of Rupp’s Funeral Home in Chisholm, MN.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.