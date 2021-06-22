Robert G. Grewe, 90, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
He was born March 12, 1931, to William and Ida (Hannemon) Grewe in Hewitt, Minn., where he later attended high school. On Aug. 18, 1951, he was married to Joan Bement in Menahga, Minn. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a platoon leader. Robert was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two campaign stars, UN Service Medal and a Combat Infantry Badge. Robert was a hard worker and a member of the 49er’s union; he was a heavy equipment operator for most of his life at various companies. Robert was a member of the American Legion. Robert’s favorite time was spent at the cabin on Janet Lake with his family, he also enjoyed being at the farm.
Robert is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Joan; daughters: Ann (Chipper) Vesel, Jane (Guy) Gustafson, Kathy (Terry) Bussey, Linda Maras, Mary (Mike) Pogorelc; sisters, Vivian Neuerberg and Murial (Ron) Bellmore; nine grandchildren, Tammy, Amber, Jenny, Bobby, Melissa, Samantha, Angela, Joe and Jim; 10 great-grandchildren: Khai, Ashley, Chad, Meaghan, Andy, Ahri, Evie, Addison, Annie Rose, and Everly, one great-great grandchild, Bowen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Thank you to the Guardian Angels Staff and the many friends he made during his time there and special thanks to #6 Jessie.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
