Robert Franklin ‘Swede’ Grozdanich

Robert F. “Swede” Grozdanich, 88, longtime Hibbing and Calumet resident passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Suites in Hibbing, MN.
Robert was born Dec. 17, 1933, to Steve and Helen (Loomis) Grozdanich in Greenway Township, south of Calumet on the farm. He was one of 12 siblings. He graduated from the class of 1953 at Greenway High School. He played football for Greenway High School as well as serving as class President. He also played baseball for the Marble Mallards. Robert joined the Marine Corps. on Oct. 21, 1953. On his return he met Marie Dukich and they married on June 15, 1956. Blessed with 3 children, Mark, Tim and Susan. Robert was later employed with Northern Mining, and Conveyor Belt Services vulcanizing belts. He also was an accomplished Welder. Robert served on the Calumet City Council for several years. Robert was a member of the Hibbing Elks, VFW Post 8510 of Hibbing, and Order of the Moose. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, trapping, and was known for his great skills as a gunsmith.
He is survived by his three children, Mark (Chrissy) Grozdanich, Pengilly, Tim (Ann) Grozdanich, Hibbing, and Susan Grozdanich of Calumet, Minn.; his sister, Helen Sabin, Hibbing; four grandchildren: Nicole (Charlie) Smith, Meghan (Tyler) Kimber, Michael (Dana) Grozdanich, and Robert Grozdanich; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Helen; wife, Marie (Dukich) Grozdanich; and his ten siblings.
Per Robert’s request there will be no services at this time.
Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery of Coleraine.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
