Robert Frank Tomassoni

Robert F. Tomassoni (Bobby), 91, of Eveleth passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at home.
Bob was born June 22, 1931, in Eveleth to William and Josephine (Mashuga) Tomassoni. He was a graduate of Eveleth High School and life-long resident of the community. Starting in 1952, Bob served in the U.S. Army in Okinawa for 2 years. He returned and married Marlene M. Bodas on April 7, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Church in Eveleth.
Bob enjoyed his work with United States Steel for 36 years, retiring in 1986. He bowled for over 68 years in various leagues and was dedicated to his health and fitness that included swimming, biking and running; participating in 3 marathons into his late fifties and countless 5K and 10Ks. He and Marlene raised two children, Jeff and Jodee. Bob loved his dogs and spending as much time as possible at their Lake Vermilion cabin, fishing and hunting. His consummate love of family and friends included his wife, children, twin brother, Bill and sister, Sharon.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene; his children, Jeff (Sue) Tomassoni of Hastings, Jodee Tomassoni of Surprise, Ariz.; grandchildren, Nikolas (Kelsey), Sierra, Shawn, Tony; great-grandchildren, Enzo, Stella, Jacob; twin brother, William (Donna) Tomassoni; sister, Sharon (LeRoy) Roos and numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
