Robert Frank Tomassoni

Robert F. Tomassoni (Bobby), 91, of Eveleth passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at home.

Bob was born June 22, 1931, in Eveleth to William and Josephine (Mashuga) Tomassoni. He was a graduate of Eveleth High School and life-long resident of the community. Starting in 1952, Bob served in the U.S. Army in Okinawa for 2 years. He returned and married Marlene M. Bodas on April 7, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Church in Eveleth.

