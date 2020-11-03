Robert Frank Laurich

Robert (Bob) Frank Laurich, 88, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Eveleth (Ely Lake), died Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Manatee County, Fla.
He was born June 29, 1932, in Eveleth, Minn., the son of Frank and Angeline Laurich and was a graduate of Eveleth High School.
Bob married Margaret Hanka of Aurora on June 25, 1966, and made their home on Ely Lake prior to moving to Florida in 1975.
Bob owned Laurich Insurance Agency in Eveleth until their move to Florida.
He was very active in civic affairs and enjoyed boating, fishing, hockey, hunting, and numerous other activities.
In Florida he was the owner of Sarasota Kitchens – A kitchen and bath contracting company.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret; cousin, Annabell Alesh; brother-in-law, Henry (Kathy) Hanka; and a niece and nephew of Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and cousin.
A celebration of life will be held at the Palm Aire Country Club where they reside.
