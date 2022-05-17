Robert Eugene Brown, 89, of Chisholm, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born on May 10, 1932, in Staples, Minn., to Clarence and Carin (Engdahl) Brown and was a longtime Chisholm resident. Robert was united in marriage to Evelyn A. Porter on March 19, 1955. He worked as a shovel operator for Hibbing Taconite and was kindly known as “Downtown Bobby Brown” by his coworkers. He was a member of Chisholm United Methodist Church, the Hematite Lodge #274 AF. & A.M., Chisholm Order of the Eastern Star, Taconite Chapter #217 OES. He was also a member of the SteelWorkers Union local 2705, the bus driver of the former Chisholm Drum & Bugle Corps. Robert and Evelyn were avid Blue Streaks fans and together enjoyed traveling to southern Texas for 25 years and to different campgrounds in this area.
Robert is survived by his children: Bob (Sue Ann Succio) Brown, Barbara (Pat) Thielke, Roger Brown, and Beverly Brown; grandchildren, Melissa Brown (Kevin Kosmerl), and Becky Redetzke Field (Alex Thorsen); stepgrandchildren: Neal (Cortney) Thielke, Aaron (Andrea) Thielke; sisters: Betty Brown Andrews, Helen Volden, Elaine Bethman; sister-law, Betty Lou (Cliff) Westlund; nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; son, Bruce; brother, Wilbur Brown; brothers-in-law: Larry Michael Porter, Robert (Bertha) Porter, Charles (Carol) Porter; and sister-in-law, June Porter; brothers-in-law: James Andrews and Ronald Volden.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Chisholm United Methodist Church with Rev. Terry Tilton officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
