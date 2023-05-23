Robert Earl Rice May 23, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Earl RiceRobert Earl Rice, 76, longtime resident of Virginia, died Friday May 12, 2023, at Fairview Hospital in Hibbing.He was born in Virginia on September 25, 1946, to Timothy and Mildred (Roen) Rice. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, and served in the US Army from 1967 to 1969.He was discharged honorably, and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Bob worked for D.W.P railroad and owned Northland Radiator Service.He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at the shack with his sons and friends.He is survived by his two sons, Daniel (Kellie) of Hinckley, Kevin of Virginia; and a sister, Kathleen Miles (Richard) of Prescott, Wis. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Tim and Dick.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia. Rev. Rob Kopp will officiate. A Gathering at the Northern Club will follow.Memorials are preferred and can be sent to: Road Runners Special Olympics, 703 3rd St. S., Virginia MN 55792Arrangements are made with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Sports Athletics Law Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Raven causes two major power outages Rodney ‘Rod’ F. Long Lori Ann Judnick James Micheletti Thomas Anthony Berdice ‘Timo’ Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
