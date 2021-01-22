Robert E. Brown, age 76, of Bovey, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Jan.20, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Edward and Georgia (Kropp) Brown. He graduated from Greenway high school. On Sept. 7, 1968, Robert was united in marriage to Vicky Kujala, and they raised three sons and one daughter.
Robert found joy in his family, his faith, his dairy cattle, and dairy farm which he lived on for 52 years, and his past occupation as a heavy equipment operator at Hibbing-Taconite Co. He belonged to Trout Lake Apostolic Lutheran Church and recently Mt. Olive Lutheran Church where he was active as a church elder. Robert enjoyed following the Minnesota Twins, UMD Bulldogs, and his beloved Green Bay Packers. He lived a simple life which made him happy and content. He was a proud Irish man, a role model to so many, a true gentleman, and a cowboy at heart. Robert had a great sense of humor, could strike a conversion up with anyone, and always had many great stories to tell. Since he was a farmer for so many years, he was able to tell what was going to happen with the weather before it happened. His family meant the whole world to him, he loved all his grandchildren and helped to raise two of his grandsons. He will be deeply missed by all.
Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicky; sons, Paul (Julie) Brown and Stacey (Ruth) Brown; daughter, Lorna (Michael) Johnson; sister, Connie Brown; brother, David Brown; 11 grandchildren: Branden, Ashley, Vanessa, Austen, Elizabeth, Isaac, Rebekah, Sarah, Emily, Carter Brown, Nicholas Bunes; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Quinten Brown.
Funeral Service for Robert will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Bovey. Rev. Jeffrey Kyler will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.