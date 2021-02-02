Robert D. Reed

Robert “Bob” D. Reed, 94, of Cotton died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Essentia Health-Virginia. He was born on May 29, 1926, in Calumet, Minn., to George W. and Clara B. (Randall) Reed.
He was a WWII Army veteran. Bob was united in marriage to Arlis I. Lestico on June 10, 1951, in Cotton. He operated the Pure Oil Gas Station in Cotton. Bob later started, along with two cousins, Randall & Reed Construction. Bob retired as an Equipment Operator at age 62. Following his retirement, for thirty years Bob repaired lawnmowers, boat motors, ATVs and did snow plowing.
Bob enjoyed going to the stock car races and visiting with the drivers and fans. He also liked going out to the Dollar Lake hunting shacks. For about thirty years, Bob loved the Tuesday ATV rides with friends. Bob was a member of the Cotton Community Church, member of Operating Engineers Local 49 and Kral Matha Peterson VFW Post 3044.
Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlis; sons, Bob (Becky), Randy, Hartley (Julie); grandchildren, Jeremy, Jess (Chris) Byrnes, Nick, Jeana; great-grandchildren, Emma and Alexa; sister, Shirley Tozier; niece, Melanie; and three nephews, John, George and Kenneth.
He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Evans and Lloyd.
The family would like to thank the friendly staff and residents at the Edgewood Vista in Virginia for their caring support.
Due to Covid 19, there will be no funeral service.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
