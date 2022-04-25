Memorial service for Robert D. Olsen, 91, of Hoyt Lakes, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at First Baptist church in Aurora with Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. Burial will be at a later date.
Robert died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
He was born Aug. 27, 1930, at home in Ely, Minn., to Arthur and Katherine Olsen. He attended school in Ely, and worked for the US Forestry in Ely prior to serving our country in the US Army. Bob was stationed in Germany with the military police.
He worked at Advanced Floor Machine and for a short time at a sawmill in Ely. Bob worked at Erie Mining Company several years as a truck driver and later retired from there. He married Ramona Anderson on July 3, 1953 and to that marriage they had three wonderful children who were the love of his life – Linda, Roberta and Terri.
He loved hunting and fishing in the outdoors and a good game of bowling. But fishing was his passion. Every chance he got to go…he did…fishing pole in hand and out the door he’d go. He loved to share his stories, especially about fishing and about his adventures in his beloved Ely, Minnesota. He also enjoyed the Twins and Vikings games and watching Wheel of Fortune with his wife, Delores who he married on June 8, 1991. Since that time, he started another wonderful life with her and her family.
He was a member of the Timothy Robinson VFW Post, Trinity Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes, Steelworkers Union 4108 and the SOAR retirees.
Survivors include his wife, Delores; children: Linda Manning, Roberta (Jerry) Logan and Teri (Mark) Mann; grandchildren: Tara (Ryan) Dall, Matthew Mattson, Lindsay (Andy Avelsgard) Mattson, Andrew Logan, Kyle Manning and Avery Mann; great grandchildren: Thor Dall, Iris Dall, Rose Dall, Austin Avelsgard and Bentley Avelsgard; also Delores’ children: Kim Zinski, Michelle (Richard) Otto, Beth (Al) Haring, Ed (Tracy) Habermann, Steve (Linda) Habermann, Stephanie (Robert) Stecker and Tim (Amy) Habermann; grandchildren: Hilary (Matt Cox) Zinski, Jeremy Zinski, Joshua (Rachel) Zinski, Joel (Maria) Zinski, Don (Rose) Otto, Joe (Kathy) Otto, Melissa (Shawn) Beggs, Kristina Anderson, Charlie (Samantha) Habermann, Russell Habermann, Henry Habermann, Amanda (Zack) Heuring, Hannah Habermann, Samantha (Luke) Aman, Jake (Dominique) Habermann and Max Habermann; great grandchildren: Amelia, Oliver and Henry Zinski, Jack Zinski, Amanda and Brandon Otto, Annabelle, Jasmine and Brooklyn Otto, Mariah, Jordan, and Hailey Beggs, Dylan DeGroat, Colton and Chase Heuring, Parker and Emily Aman and Oliver Habermann: Brother-in-law; Richard Kokal, sisters-in-law; DeAnn (Ralph) Mannila, Rosemary (Bob) Brandt and Diane Kokal
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Katherine; siblings: Karen (Bill) and Kenneth; sons-in-law: Neal Manning and Mike Zinski: Brothers-in-law; Donald (Kathleen) Kokal, Peter Kokal and Bruce Kokal.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
