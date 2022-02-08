Robert D. Clemenson, 61, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Robert David Clemenson was born Feb. 26, 1960, in Ely, Minn., to Olaf and Marilyn (Torgerson) Clemenson. Raised in Babbitt, Minn., he attended John F. Kennedy High School and was a member of the Class of '78. A proud military veteran, Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from 1978 – 1986. While in Grand Forks, N.D., Bob met his former wife, Pam Ballard, and they were married for several years. Following his service, he moved to St. Louis, Mo., where he continued his love for aviation working for both TWA and American Airlines.
Nearly twenty years after graduation, he reunited with his high school sweetheart, Marlene (Littler) Lang at an all-school reunion in Babbitt in 1998. They lived in St. Louis, Mo., prior to settling in Detroit Lakes, Minn., in 2005. Bob continued to work as an airline mechanic until ill health forced his retirement in January 2021.
Bob was on the swim team in high school and lifeguarded at the beach. As a youth, Bob was a Boy Scout and later continued in scouting as an adult leader, as his children were in Boy Scouts and Venturing. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved ATV rides with his family, hunting and watching the deer and birds in his back yard. He also treasured the time he spent reading books and playing with his many grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his fiancée of 21 years, Marlene (Littler) Lang of Detroit Lakes, Minn.,; children: Amanda (Jim) Hart of Denham Springs, La., Christy (Scott) Costa of Tavernier, Fla., David (Emma) Clemenson of Columbia, Mo., Kayla (Derek) Schmiesing of Cold Spring, Minn.; grandchildren: Janelle, Gabriel, Eugene, Freya, Travis, Eleanor, Sirena and Aurora. His parents, Olaf and Marilyn Clemenson of Rochester, Minn.; siblings: Greg (Julie) of Mazeppa, Minn., Steve (DeeDee) of Tower, Minn., Barb (Bob) Larson of Rochester, Minn., Shirley (Randi) Relander of Chaska, Minn.; numerous nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, with Pastor Kim Schnitzer officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery at a later date with Military Rites provided by the Lake Region Veterans Honor Guard.
Family and family may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
David-Donehower Funeral Home is serving the family.
