Robert Clifford Anderson, 76, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Robert was born July 11, 1944 in Elmore, Minn., to Clifford and Marie (Dorenbush) Anderson. Robert attended school in Elmore and after graduating he went to Minneapolis where he studied to be a Lab Technician. He was married to Kathleen Kramer on Sept. 19, 1969. He lived in Blue Earth, Minn., working as a Lab Technician. Later he worked as a Savings and Loan Officer in Albert Lea, Minn., Burnsville, Minn., and Virginia, Minn. He then moved to Buhl where he worked at the bank as an insurance agent. He later worked as a driver for the Mesabi Daily News until retiring in 2016.
Robert enjoyed golfing, bowling, classic cars, drag racing, cigars, target shooting, sporting events, and especially watching his grandchildren play baseball.
Robert is survived by his wife, Kathleen Anderson; sons, Lance Anderson and Lane (Angie) Anderson; and grandsons, Zachary and Gavin.
No service is planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
