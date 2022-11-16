Robert Clarence Brown
August 19, 1922—November 15, 2022
Robert C. Brown, age 100 of Keewatin, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
He was born in Keewatin on Aug. 19, 1922, to James and Pearl (Kelly) Brown. Robert attended school in Keewatin for a while and left to work with the C.C.C.’s building roads and bridges and even doing forestry putting out forest fires. Robert went on to serve his country in the United States Army as an ambulance driver and saved many lives. He was stationed in Europe and toured in Africa, Corsica, Southwest France, and Germany. Robert married the love of his life, Bernadine Frider on May 17, 1947, in Hibbing at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. They were married for 68 years. Robert’s Catholic faith was important to him as he was a long-time member of St. Mary’s in Keewatin and then St. Cecilia’s in Nashwauk, Minn. He worked 42 years with Pickands Mather in the mining industry as a maintenance mechanic. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life and above all, he loved his family.
Robert is survived by his adoring sons, Bruce and Roger Brown; sister, Betty Perrella; grandkids, Heather Eide and Jacob (Delery) Brown, grandkids: Jace (Alexa) Eide, Seth Eided, Emery Brown and Rylan Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernadine; siblings: Bernice (Raymond) Paoli, Russel (Rena) Brown, Estelle (John) Klobuchar; brother-in- law, Red Perrella; great granddaughter, Mystic Lynn Eide; nieces, Ray Gean Salo and Peggy Meyer; and grandson-in-law, Bob Eide.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at 10 a.m. Father Joseph Sobolik will officiate. Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing with military honors accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard.
The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Fairview Hospice and nurses, Kim, Hannah, Marcia, Colleen and Anne for their amazing care.
