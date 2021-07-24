Robert Charles Clemons, 62, of Cedar Valley, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, July 17, 2021, in his home.
He was born Feb. 3, 1959, in Hibbing, the son of Casper and Jennie (Maki) Clemons. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School where he lettered in swimming.
Bob worked as a carpet and tile layer for several businesses throughout his career and operated his own business as an independent tile and carpet contractor. He most recently was a driver for AEOA taking people to medical appointments. He was actively involved in the New Life Community Church of Floodwood. Over the years, Bob was a member of snowmobile clubs, played cribbage regularly, was interested in inventing new products, including one that was adopted in the fishing industry, and most recently, he was active in the North Central MN Farm & Antique Association.
Bob faced some tragedies in his life, but through his faith and character he overcame them. He enjoyed so many things in life, most of those involving friends and family. He was an avid hunter for years, excellent fisherman (a sport he loved sharing with others), and appreciated the solitude and uniqueness of dark-house spearing where he landed some trophy worthy Northerns in Floodwood lake. He was passionate about snowmobiling and made the most of outdoor activities year-round. One of his favorite activities in recent years was his hosting of a winter chili contest at his home. His smile was broad and contagious as he counted the chili ballots and determined winners. The family hopes to continue this tradition in Bob’s honor.
Bob was famous for his “Bob Jokes” which were shared in nearly every phone call. Many friends and family had the pleasure of participating in these calls and enjoying his hearty laughs. Gunsmoke, Matlock, Andy Griffith and other old TV shows and movies were his favorites.
Bob had a big heart for people, being generous to a fault. He loved his family and friends deeply. He had a genuine heartfelt gift of empathy, weeping with those who weep, and rejoicing with those who rejoice. He valued kindness and honesty.
Nieces and nephews remember fun times with Uncle Bob, which was passed on to the next generation of great- nephews and nieces. He joked, played, swam, fished, danced, and sang with them. He remembered birthdays and special celebrations. He was known for his big smile, his big laugh, and his big bear hugs.
Bob had a huge circle of friends, and enjoyed connecting with phone calls or over coffee at McDonald’s. He had close life-long friendships, but there was always more room in his life for new ones.
Bob, you will be dearly missed by so many left here mourning your loss, but we are happy you’re reunited with Matthew and Jeremy (his sons) and Grandpa and Grandma. Until we meet again…
Bob is survived by his brother, Roger (Jan) Clemons of Elk River, Minn.; sister: Marsha (Dave) Nelson of Hibbing; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Jennie; and two sons, Matthew and Jeremy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the New Life Community Church of Floodwood. Pastor Dan Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Cedar Valley Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
