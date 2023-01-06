Robert Carl Tretter
January 22, 1926—January 1, 2023
Robert Carl Tretter, 96, of Aurora, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Essentia Health—Northern Pines in Aurora, Minnesota.
He was born Jan. 22, 1926, on the family farm in Lastrup, Minnesota to John and Theresia (Schmidtbauer) Tretter. He attended District #134 School and was drafted into the US Army at the age of 18. He served in Germany during WWII from 1944-1946 and was honorably discharged as a Bronze Star recipient.
Following his military service, he traveled with a military buddy through many states and settled working at an Air Craft plant. Later, he returned to his hometown of Lastrup where he managed a Texico Gas Station. From there, he traveled with Clarence Dahmen looking for work—and was hired at Erie mining Company in Hoyt Lakes. He worked there as a mechanic and retired with 33 years of service.
In 1960 he met and married the love of his life, Delores “Dellie” Gohl. The couple was married on October 11, 1960. They built their home near Aurora and raised a family. Bob was a jack of all trades and was a kind and gentle man. He especially enjoyed outings with his family—camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time at the cabin at Peavey Lake. He was a loving husband to his wife, Dellie.
Bob was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Steelworkers Union 4108, the Aurora American Legion Post and the Hoyt Lakes VFW Post.
Survivors include his son, John (Kathy) Tretter of Kila, MT; daughters: Jane (Mark) Moen of Wolf Creek, OR, Janice (Joe) Dircks of Zim and Marlys (Rick) Hendershot of Aurora; daughter-in-law, Cindy Perkins of Aurora; grandchildren: Sheila, Travis, Kevin, Shaun, Samantha, Mike, Robby, Molly and Anna; great grandchildren: Levi, Finnegan, Marley, Elsa, Lydia and Hazel; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresia; wife, Delores “Dellie”; son, Richard; Eleven brothers and sisters.
Memorial Mass for Robert will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Friends may gather one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
