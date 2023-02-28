Robert C. Roberts, known to his friends as “RC” 78 passed away at his home on Friday, February 24, 2023.
He was born to Frank and Helen Roberts on April 19, 1944 in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
He moved with his family to Winton in 1956. He graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1962. He loved and played football as a hard hitting lineman. After graduation he attended Eveleth Technical School as an auto mechanic and later attended the Minneapolis School of Art and Design where he met his future wife Pam (Pamalot) and they both attended Hutchinson Technical School.
When returning back to Ely they lived down on Farm Lake for many years until they divorced but they remained special friends. RC had a lawn service and snow removal business until he retired.
RC is survived by his brothers, Michael (Mary) Roberts of St. Cloud and Merrill (Sue) Roberts of Ely; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen; stepfather, Bill Wegner; sister, Fran Langford and her husband Roy; sister, Sheila Haasl and her husband Rusty.
As requested by RC, there will be no service.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.