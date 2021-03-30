Robert C. ‘Header’ Hedblom

Robert C. Hedblom, 64, Togo, formerly of Cloverdale, Minn., died Monday, March 29, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
He was born Dec. 11, 1956, to Richard and Blondell (Headen) Hedblom Sr. in Grand Rapids, Minn. After attending Greenway High School, Robert was employed as a laborer and later quality management with Northern Castings from 1979 to 2014. He married Kelly Haben on June 13, 1981, in Hibbing at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. Robert was an active member with Iron Range Motorcycle Club (IRMC). He was the past president of Local GMP #21B Union and was a proud member of AA for 15 years. Friends were very important to Robert, especially the biking community. He loved riding his motorcycle, traveling on road trips with his Harley, camping, exploring, going on “adventures,” and especially enjoyed time with his daughter, Kayli.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Kelly Hedblom, Togo, Minn.; daughter, Kayli Ann Hedblom, Fridley, Minn.; siblings, Richard (Jean) Hedblom Jr., Gilbert, Minn., David (Judy) Hedblom, Surprise, Ariz., and Debra Love, Moorhead, Minn.; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Pearl Irene Hedblom.
Funeral services for Robert will be 5 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Gloria Anderson-Hegg will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery of Coleraine at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
