Robert “Bobby” R. Dahl, 59, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at M Health Fairview (St. John’s) hospital in Maplewood, Minn.
Bobby was born on Oct. 24, 1961, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Marion L. (Larson) and Richard B. Dahl. Bobby and his family lived in several states while growing up as his father was in the US Navy. In May of 1974 Bobby’s dad retired from the Navy and moved the family to the Iron Range.
They lived in Aurora, Minn., which they called “God’s Country.” Bobby graduated from Biwabik’s Horace Mann High School in 1980. He held several jobs in the Iron Range, his last one being at St. Louis County from 1999-2010. He retired in 2010 and spent time doing what he loved, fishing and camping with his many friends including “Bash Ka Nam” friends Chris, Jim and Poggy, and also visiting his friend Mike in Wyoming. He also liked to hunt and made several trips back to Wisconsin to hunt with his cousins.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Marion L. and Richard B. Dahl; his sister, Rebecca “Becky” Dahl; his maternal grandparents, Palmer and Helma Larson; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Mamie Dahl; significant other, Mary Beth Neault-Tammaro; and his loving dog, Luca.
Bobby is survived by his son, Jake Dahl; daughter, Elizabeth “Dahl” Flannigan; friend, Tara Neault-Mach; Aunt, Lucille Gray; many cousins and friends and his faithful companion, Ida Mae.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor John Dietz officiating.
Visitation one hour prior to service.
Burial will be held at a later date. Lunch to follow funeral services at the Aurora American Legion in Aurora.
Hppts://www.zmsfuneralhome.com/obits
