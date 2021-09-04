Robert (Bobby) Paul Hinz Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Hibbing, Minn. We are comforted to know that Bobby is with his parents.
Bobby was born on Aug. 31, 1955, to Claire and Robert Hinz in Hibbing. Bobby graduated in 1975 from Hibbing High School and worked his entire career in the food industry in Superior, Wis., and Hibbing, retiring this spring. Bobby loved spending time with family at the cabin on Little Sturgeon and watching the Minnesota Vikings. He also enjoyed playing war video games, going for walks and was an expert in all things pertaining to World War II.
He will be forever missed by his brother, Pat and sister-in-law, Kim Hinz; niece, Samantha (Jim) Schweiger; and brother, Dan. He is also survived by his aunt, Ruth Samsa; and cousins, Cheryl, Michelle and Amy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Claire; aunt, Ann Stangfield; and uncle, Jerry Samsa.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Pastor Bridget Strudwick will officiate the memorial.
Interment will take place following the service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
A final send off and burial with military honors will take place for Bob Sr. along with the burial of Bobby.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.