Robert “Bob” William Lind died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Luke’s in Duluth.
Bob was born on April 13, 1932, to Bill and Anne (Krawchuk) Lind in Duluth. He attended school and graduated from Denfeld High School with the Class of 1950. Bob was united in marriage to Carole Haugen on June 7, 1952. He had worked at several jobs over the course of his career, including the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Virginia, as a mail carrier for the Gilbert Postal Service, and most recently as an accountant for LTV and Hibbing Taconite. Bob served as a member of the Gilbert Recreation Board, Gilbert Library Board, Election Day Committee, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Ruby’s Pantry and has served as the Senior Golf Tournament Director. He was a member of a band called “The Merrymen” along with Bob Kendall and Ray Liimatta. Bob enjoyed golfing, curling, bowling, and attending band concerts. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan, having followed the Vikings, Twins, and Wild. Bob also taught accordion lessons and was a Chess Club Instructor. Bob also had fun playing cards at the Gilbert VFW and Senior Clubs as well as bean bags.
Survivors include his children: Kevin (Yvonne Kaivola) Lind, Trudy Hendricks, Jeff Lind and Kelly (Naomi) Lind; grandchildren: Kate Lind, Eric Lind, Amy Lind, Jennifer Lind, Bobbie Hendricks, Billie Moravitz and Steven (Megan) Hendricks; great-grandchildren: Emma and Olivia Bradach, Gage and Elliot Moravitz, Haven and Hunter Lind, Tyler and Ashley Tedrick, Travis Illies and Mason Latvaaho; great-great-granddaughter, Arabella Marie Paulsen; a sister, Judy Rosen; special friend, Doris Butler; and close golfing buddy, Omar St. Lawrence; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole; brother, Raymond Lind; and his parents.
A gathering of family and friends for Robert will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
