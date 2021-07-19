Robert (Bob) Wayne Keller, age 78, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2021, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Bob was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Cobden, Ill. After serving in the United States Marine Corps he married Katherine. They lived in Elwood, Ind., for 12 years where Bob worked at Chrysler in Kokomo before moving to Hibbing and St. Cloud, Minn. He retired in 2007 after working at the Sartell paper mill for 25 years. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed dogs and horses, and was a skilled mechanic and carpenter.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Katherine (Novelich); daughter, Spring Keller; son, Robert (Daiga); grandson, Lukas; brother, John (Mick); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob will be cremated and no services are planned.
God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help (Psalm 46:1).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.