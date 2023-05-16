Robert ‘Bob’ W. Sweet

Robert Sweet, age 83, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm.
He was born June 16, 1939, to William and Mildred (Vranich) Sweet in Hibbing. On December 27, 1958, Robert was joined in marriage to Judith Anderson at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Following their marriage Robert and Judith moved to Minneapolis where they lived from 1959 to 1997. Robert served in the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1963. He worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as a switchman until his retirement. Bob was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Judith; children, Thomas (Norine) Sweet, Cheryl (Richard Schnabel) Sweet; sisters, Phyllis Eliason, Lois Oja; grandchildren, Alita Willcox, Rachael Willcox and Dylan Sweet; sisters-in-law, Jane (Bernard) Bissonette, Joanne (Adrian) Catani; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred; sister, Louise Dicklich; mother and father-in-law, Esther and Adolph Anderson.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
