Robert E. “Bob” Springer, 81, formerly of Hibbing, passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home in Pequot Lakes, Minn., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending the service.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.