Robert E. “Bob” Springer, 81, formerly of Hibbing, passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home in Pequot Lakes, Minn., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending the service.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes

