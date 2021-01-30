Robert ‘Bob’ Paul Hecimovich

Robert “Bob” P. Hecimovich, 73, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home after a very brief two-week battle and unexpected diagnosis of terminal cancer.

He was born Nov. 7, 1947, to Anthony and Antonia (Mihelich) Hecimovich in Hibbing. Bob owned and operated his own business for his entire career, Bob Hecimovich Mechanical Contracting in Hibbing. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Local 589 Union, and the Hibbing Elks Club. He especially loved dancing, working, spending time with his family and friends, and building various things throughout his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri Hecimovich, Hibbing; son, Anthony Hecimovich, Hibbing; stepchildren, Alexis (Nick) Tharp, Mesa, Ariz., Stephanie (Trent) Vanderhoof, Iron, Minn., Kaitlyn (Matt) McCarroll, Pengilly, Minn., and Skye McGinn, Duluth, Minn.; sister, Nancy Wilusz, Hibbing; seven grandchildren, Alex and Zane, Adyson, Gavin, and Ethan, and Lillyan and Lucas; sister-in-laws, Phyllis and Carol; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Antonia; his first wife, Inga (Fugate) Hecimovich in 2002; and three brothers, John, George, and Anthony Hecimovich.

Per Bob’s request, there will be no services at this time.

A future interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

