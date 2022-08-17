Robert (Bob) Lynn Stevenson passed away at his home Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Eveleth, Minn., at the age of 75.

He was born to Robert and Lillian Stevenson. Bob was a Marine in Vietnam, he enjoyed riding his bike, jogging and ran many marathons. He also loved his baseball games, especially the Twins.

