Robert ‘Bob’ Lee Gouldin
Robert “Bob” Lee Gouldin, 87, of Sturgis, S.D., formerly of Makinen, Minn., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Fort Meade VA in Sturgis with family by his side.
Bob was born on April 9, 1936 in Wadena, Minn., to James and Elizabeth Gouldin.
He lived a long life and had a lot of family, friends and neighbors that he dearly loved. He will be greatly missed by all. We are so thankful we all have fond memories to carry in our hearts forever.
Survivors are James Gouldin and wife Catherine of Sturgis, their 5 children Derek (Rebecca), Jeremy (Sarah), Hannah (Kevin), Maija (Jeremy), Alyssa (Jeremy) and 12 grandchildren, Zander, Ysabella, Tanner, Easton, RaeLynn, Berkley, Buxton, Rylan, Lilly, Ayla, Kaelynn, and Sawyer. Michael Gouldin and his wife Crystal of Gillette, and their 3 children Michelle (Justin), Thomas (Keasly), Kara (Logan) and 5 grandchildren, Wyatt, Hadley, Zaylee, Joseph, and Walker. Jacqueline Clausen and her husband Bob of Sturgis, and their 3 children, Robert (Danelle), Richard, and Rebecca (Nolan). Katherine Vollmer and her husband Barry of Hot Springs, and their 2 children Cassidy (Daniel) and Kole (Quinn).
He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, his parents James and Elizabeth, and his sister Lois Thelen.
Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert, Minn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial with military honors accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Luncheon will follow the burial back at the church.
Arrangements by Kinkade & Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Homes.
