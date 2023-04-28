Robert ‘Bob’ Lee Gouldin

Robert “Bob” Lee Gouldin, 87, of Sturgis, S.D., formerly of Makinen, Minn., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Fort Meade VA in Sturgis with family by his side.

