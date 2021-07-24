Robert (Bob) Joseph Champa Jr., 70, of Ely, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
He was born to parents Robert and Helen Champa on Oct. 30, 1950, in Winton, Minn.
He graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1969 and went on to study HVAC at Dunwoody Institute.
Bob worked as a Hvac Technician for 30 years in the Ely area. He retired from Starkman Oil Company in 1998.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, splitting and stacking wood on his wood pile, morning coffee at the GEL, and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren who he especially loved sharing his outdoor passions with. Bob spent countless hours teaching firearms safety to the youth of Ely and was honored with an award for 40 years of volunteer instructor service by the MN DNR.
Bob married Kathy Polyner on July 20, 1974, in Ely. Together they raised their two children, Kristi and Bobby at their home filled with love, laughter and adventure on Farm Lake
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Kristin (Kurt) Mattila of Ely; son, Robert (Aurora) Champa of Ely; grandchildren: Nick, Eric and Tyler Mattila, Tanner and Taya Champa; siblings, Louise (Herb) Kieke of Clearwater, Minn., Louis Champa of Ely, and Linda (Bruce) Fritz of St. Cloud, Minn. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service will take place at the Ely cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28. A reception will follow at Grand Ely Lodge. Rev. Fr. Bill Skarich will officiate.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see:www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
