Robert ”Bob” James Robinson, 89, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at home in Hibbing.
He was born July 17, 1931, to Floyd and Margaret (Bussey) Robinson in Minneapolis, Minn. He moved from Minneapolis to Pool Location, attended Hibbing Schools and was an exceptional athlete, going to State in wrestling and football. Bob was a very hard worker, sometimes working two or three jobs to support his family. Throughout his career, he was employed by companies such as, Great Northern Railroad, Christofferson Texaco Station, and eventually retiring from Eveleth Taconite in 1993 after 30 years of service.
He was proud to have spent 19 years coaching Little League Baseball for the Lions Club and always enjoyed running into those he coached so many years later. Bob was a 50 year member of Mesabi Lodge #255 of the AF & AM, Hibbing Lodge of Perfection, all Scottish Rite Bodies of Duluth and the Aad Temple Shrine, Duluth.
He enjoyed being a snowbird for the past 28 winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., at the Happy Days RV Park. There, he was a very active resident, participating on many committees and pool leagues. Bob spent his summers in Hibbing. Volunteering for many years at the Hull Rust Mine View, where he was valued for the knowledge he shared with visitors from all over the world. Bob also spent his time participating in leagues at the Hibbing Bocce Ball Courts and was an avid bowler in his earlier years. He enjoyed meeting new people and made a friend wherever he went.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Billy) Castro, his son, Jim Robinson, both of Hibbing; brother, Richard Robinson, Wausau, Wis.; sister, Sharon (Larry) Smootes, Lakeville, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Lisa Marie Ellich, Hibbing, Derek Robinson, and Christopher Robinson, both of Minneapolis, Minn., Jamie Murphy, Naples, Fla.; step-grandchildren, Billy (Stephanie) Castro Jr., Wellington, Fla., Alex Castro, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Jovanna (Carl) Castro, Gilbert, Ariz.; four great-grandchildren, Camden Murphy, Robert Jacilla, Jaden Castro and Victoria Cochrane.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; and seven brothers.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April, 24, 2021, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m., a Masonic Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with memorial service immediately following.
Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
