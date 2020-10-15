Robert ‘Bob’ J. McDonald

Robert J. McDonald, 87, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born June 25, 1933, in Buffalo N.Y., to Mary Perkovich. He was a Chisholm High School graduate class of 1951, and received an Associates degree with Hibbing Junior College and attained a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Bob was united in marriage to Darlene Rosbacka Aug. 6, 1955, in Cloquet, Minn., and Carol Tiburzi on June 17, 2000. Bob “Coach” McDonald taught and coached at McGregor, Minn., from 1955 to 1959, Barnum, Minn., from 1959 to 1961, and Chisholm from 1962 to 2014. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a member of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association and was a former Chisholm Moose member. Bob also enjoyed oil painting, rabbit hunting with his beagles, traveling to Croatia, and spending time at his cabin on Big Sturgeon.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, children: Mike (Dayla) of Cambridge, Minn, Paul (Tracy) of Ely, Sue (Neil) Tesdahl of Crosby, Tom (Kathy) of Ely, Judy (Bob) Racek of Riverview, Fla., and Joel (Carrie) of Hibbing; 17 grandchildren: Rhett, Eric, Tomi, Bryce, Blake, Kailee, Brock, Conner, Mariah, Megan, Mataya, Natalie, Kyle, Brady, Adam, Abbey, and Ayden; 4 great-grandchildren: Gannon, Dekker, Tatum, and Darlene; one sister, Darlene Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his mother; stepfathers, Ray McDonald and George Morgando; first wife, Darlene; and numerous aunts and uncles that were very special to him.
A public visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm. Social distancing and masks are required.
A private family Mass will take place at a later date.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
