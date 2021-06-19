Robert “Bob” Glen Anderson, 82, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., died quietly at home on Wednesday, June 16, following years of living with COPD and more recently colon cancer.
He was born to Glenn and Molly Anderson in Virginia, Minn., on June 30, 1938. Following graduation from Roosevelt High School in Virginia and earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Minn. Duluth, Bob spent his military service working in U.S. Army Intelligence. After discharge from the Army, Bob went on to a lifelong career in the grocery business which he had begun as a carry-out at Red Owl while in high school. He dedicated more than 30 years working for Red Owl, Super Valu, Country Store, and Jerry’s Foods, never missing a day of work. After retirement, he spent 11 years “having fun” as a volunteer in the Media Department at North Memorial Health. In addition to raising a family, he spent his free time doing woodworking projects (building a classical guitar), enjoying the fall deer hunt and walleye fishing with family and friends.
Survived by his loving wife, Sherry (Mary) of 57 years; children, Peter (Emma Melcher) Anderson, Lisa (Charles) Scammahorn of Minneapolis and Robert Michael (Suzanne Braniff) of Ventura, California; grandchildren, Dina Christianson (Nick) St. Paul, Simon, Echo, Oscar and Adette; great-grandchild, Evie.
Preceded in death by parents, Molly and Glenn Anderson.
Thank you to the North Memorial Home Hospice Service for their support and resources.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., on Friday, June 25, at the Church of St. Gerard, 9600 Regent Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.
Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Entombment Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum following luncheon at St. Gerard. Masks are suggested, but not required for those individuals vaccinated for the COVID 19 virus. Masks are required for those who are not vaccinated.
Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511
