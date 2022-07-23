A sharing of memories service for Robert “Bob” Gerald Skerbitz, 85, of Zim will be at noon Monday, Aug. 8, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Friends and family may gather one hour prior. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Bob died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1936, to Anthony and Albena (Lessar) Skerbitz in Aurora. He grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School, Class of 1954. During high school, Bob worked to help build the City of Hoyt Lakes. After graduation, Bob attended Dunwoody in Minneapolis. He worked for IBM, Control Data, Datac, and Harris Corp. While employed by EMR as a Logic Specialist, he helped develop the 6130 and also biomedical tracking for Apollo astronauts. Bob also spent time managing Northern Wings fly in camp in Canada. In the 70’s, Bob worked for Iver Johnson Lumber Company in Virginia where he honed his carpentry skills, played accordion in several bands, ran a small country store while raising his family with his previous wife, Suellen Carroll. He and his wife, Joylene Thomas, have been together for thirty-seven years.
Survivors include his wife, Joy; sons: Matthew and Gerry (Lorin) Skerbitz; and daughters: Theresa (Joe) Cacka and Marie; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Darrel) Holtz; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother and his wife, Anthony and Jennifer Skerbitz; as well as his parents.
