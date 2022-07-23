A sharing of memories service for Robert “Bob” Gerald Skerbitz, 85, of Zim will be at noon Monday, Aug. 8, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Friends and family may gather one hour prior. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Bob died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

