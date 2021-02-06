Robert “Bob” George Cap, 70, of Gilbert, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at home.
He was born Dec. 5, 1950, in Minneapolis, the son of George and Irene (Mayo) Cap. He married Linda Will in Sauk Rapids on June 4, 1977, and he lived in St. Cloud prior to moving to the Iron Range.
Bob was an entrepreneur in the entertainment business and loved to bring people joy; music was his life. He worked for World Tours Production Company and Ammado Productions of St. Cloud before working at Radio Shack at the Thunderbird Mall in Virginia and becoming the manager there. Bob owned and operated Advanced Audio and recording studios and in 1991 moved into his Gilbert location. He did shows for the Reif Center in Grand Rapids, the Performing Arts Center in Fergus Falls, and did many and various shows throughout a five state area. Bob loved performing live music and played in many area bands, most notably, Red Ryder, and later toured as a single act. For 20 years, Bob’s production company worked at county fairs all over the state providing sound from cows to concerts. He hosted the Home, Sport and Travel show in Virginia for 15 years, many Northern Minnesota Craft and Vendor shows, and owned and operated AAI Print Shop and Northland media. Bob served as an executive director of the City of Virginia, and volunteered for 22 years with the Land of the Loon committee. He was a member of both the Laurentian and Grand Rapids Chambers of Commerce.
Bob was a big teddy bear.
Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda; son, Jeremy Cap of Gilbert; grandchildren, Trinity Cap of Biwabik, and Calvin Cap of Gilbert; sister, Gigi (Don) Asbury of Arkansas; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Garry.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. The service will be livestreamed, and may be accessed on the Bauman Funeral Homes Facebook page, and also on the website for later viewing.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance of Bob online, see www.baumanfunerahome.com.
“It all started in Chicago with a little band named Styx.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.