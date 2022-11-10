Robert ‘Bob’ Francis Debeltz
May 7, 1944—November 5, 2022
Robert ‘Bob’ Francis Debeltz
May 7, 1944—November 5, 2022
Robert “Bob” Francis Debeltz, 78, of Mountain Iron died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on May 7, 1944, to Frank and Molly (Omersa) Debeltz in Eveleth. Bob graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1962 where he was a several sports student athlete. He attended Bemidji State University where he earned a bachelor degree in education. Bob furthered his education at UMD where he received a Master of Environmental Education. He was united in marriage to Jeanne Zupetz on August 1, 1970. Bob taught elementary education at Aurora-Hoyt Lakes during which time he enjoyed his colleagues and the children he taught. Bob retired from Mesabi East in 2000 after 36 years of service.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman who truly enjoyed life. He took great pleasure in all that was nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching and feeding, gardening and spending time at the lake and hunting shack. Bob was also a talented artist, especially with chalk and paint. Mostly, Bob loved his family and spending time watching his grandchildren in their sports and activities.
He was a member of the Sturgeon River Deer Hunters Association, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Iron, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Jeanne; daughter, Renee (Michael) Saatela of Mt. Iron; son, Tom (Brittany) Debeltz of Cook; five grandchildren: Gabriel and Jacob Saatela and Tommy, Tikka and Eilee Debeltz; sister-in-law, Sylvia Gentile of Gilbert; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Debeltz; and his parents.
Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish celebrating. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with a recitation of the rosary at 5:45 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
