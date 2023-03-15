Robert 'Bob' F. Posch

Robert ‘Bob’ F. Posch

Robert “Bob” F. Posch died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA Care Center. His heart stopped after a 7-year battle with ALS, at 78 years plus. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa (papa), great-grandpa (great-papa), friend, and brother. We all will miss his smile, his quick but quiet sense of humor, his passionate follow through of anything he did, his well thought out way of expressing his thoughts, the twinkle in his blue eyes, and his care for those he loved.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries