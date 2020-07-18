Robert “Bob” Emanuel Peroceski, 84, of Kelly Lake, Minn., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, just over a month before his 85th birthday and 61st wedding anniversary. He passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Bob will always be remembered as a loving and gracious husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and beloved friend.
Bob was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Hibbing, to Urban and Dorothy (Graham) Peroceski. He was the fourth of seven children. He served in the United States Air Force. Bob was known to be a hard worker, driven to support his family. He worked for both the Butler Steel and National Steel Mines as a shovel runner for over 40 years.
In 1959, he married the love of his life, Annie Galatz. Bob and Annie celebrated a loving 60 years of marriage. Bob's greatest joys in life were spending time with his wife and their large family; getting to watch his children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren grow; and making everyone around him laugh with his famous one liners and heart of gold. His home was known for its unconditional love and acceptance, he was known as “grandpa” by far more than just his biological grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Annie Peroceski of Kelly Lake, Minn.; children: Robert (Joann) of Kelly Lake, Timothy of Kelly Lake, Kelli (David) of Plymouth, Minn., Bonnie (James) of Minneapolis, Minn., Brenda (Chad) of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Samuel of St. Cloud, Minn., James (Christina) of Hibbing; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Lay of Canby, Minn., and Jerry of Keewatin, Minn.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other beloved family and friends that became family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Urban Peroceski; brothers, Gerald, James, Paul and Urban Peroceski; and sister, Betty Peroceski.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
