Robert “Bob” David Olson, age 82, of Virginia, Minn., and formerly longtime resident of Palm Bay, Fla., died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Minnesota State Veterans Home in Silver Bay, Minn., following an extended bout with Alzheimer’s.
He was born on July 3, 1940, in Lead, S.D., the son of Burnie and Cleo (Stewart) Olson.
He was a 1958 graduate of Lead High School. His yearbook motto was, “Never hurry, Never worry,” This quote defined his life.
He was united in marriage to Beverly (Carlson) Olson in Palm Bay, Fla., on Dec. 22, 1984.
Bob was a career veteran of the US Navy showing remarkable proficiency with electronics. He served on the USS Chicago as Chief Petty Officer during the Vietnam conflict, receiving commendations in 1969 as supervisor of the TARTAT Fire Control Radars during the Gulf of Tonkin combat operations. He served on several ships, including the USS Joseph Strauss before retiring after 20 years of service.
Bob truly enjoyed his civilian jobs working for the government in Palm Bay, where he proved instrumental in repairs to the Hubble Telescope and other NASA satellite projects. He said his fingerprints were likely inside the Hubble.
After retirement Bob served joyfully with his wife, and their treasured Florida family in the Catholic Church, specifically for the St Vincent DePaul Society. He participated regularly in Postal Service food drives. He genuinely enjoyed his wife, family, friends, church, and volunteer work.
Bob and Bev moved to Virginia Mn to be closer to family where he as a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the American Legion, and the VFW. He loved to “putter around” and never tired of fixing things.
Bob is survived by his beloved family: Kevin (Amelinda) Olson of Butte, MT, Christina (Paul) Hitchcock of San Diego, CA, Claire (Jules) Dana of Colleyville, TX, Patti Smith of Gilbert MN, Wallace Carlson of Gilbert MN, Holly Ostoj, Shawn Ostoj, Vicky Olson, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 35 years Beverly, his brothers Melvin “Pinky” Breslin, and Johnny Breslin, his sisters Patty (Breslin) Carle and Nancy (Olson) Savage, and his former wives Nancy Challeen (mother of Kevin) and Laura (Webb) Jean Francis (mother of Christine).
To those who knew him, Bob was a kind, intelligent and compassionate individual. He had the sweetest smile and a great laugh. He will be remembered with great fondness for his gentleness and humility by his friends and family.
Our gratitude is never ending to the Staff at the Minnesota State Veterans Home in Silver Bay whose care for Bob was nothing short of extraordinary. Because of who they are, Bob became family there during the last years of his life.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on November 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Bauman Funeral Home in Virginia MN.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfunealhome.com
