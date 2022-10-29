Robert ‘Bob’ David Olson

Robert “Bob” David Olson, age 82, of Virginia, Minn., and formerly longtime resident of Palm Bay, Fla., died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Minnesota State Veterans Home in Silver Bay, Minn., following an extended bout with Alzheimer’s.

He was born on July 3, 1940, in Lead, S.D., the son of Burnie and Cleo (Stewart) Olson.

