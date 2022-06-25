Robert “Bob” Daniel Sedgeman, 69, of Eveleth, died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, unexpectedly at his home.
Robert was born May 29, 1953 to George “Mert” and Verna (Gulbranson) Sedgeman.
Robert loved spending time with his family, watching hockey, motorcycles mainly Harleys, which he had several, race car driving and fishing. He enjoyed his job as a miner where he worked long and hard before his retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline (Jackie); children, Cherie (Ron) Motley, Kim Gramm, Cory Sedgeman; grandchildren, Isabella Gramm, Mitchell Tanski-Sedgeman, Nichole Esala; siblings, Merna (Randy) Conner, Brenda (Mick) Wudinich, Glen (Kathy) Sedgeman and Tracy (Ricky) Coldagelli; and life long friends, Jerry Bennett and Donna (Steve) Esala; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, John and Dolly Ritacco; his grandson, Zachary Motley; nephew, Paul Conner and Jeff Wudinich; along with many special uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral service for Robert will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Eveleth Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sedgeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.