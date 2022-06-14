Robert (Bob) Axel Bragge passed away at his residence on June 7, 2022, surrounded by his family and their love.
Bob was born Jan. 7, 1951, in Cloquet, Minn., to Elmer and Beulah (Fitzgerald) Bragge.
After meeting at the Bayfield, Wis., Applefest, Bob married Kerry Jo Bodovinitz on Oct. 1, 1981, and enjoyed more than 40 years together.
On June 7, 2022, our hearts will miss him always. His sense of humor will be remembered by anyone who knew him. He had the best (or worst) dad jokes. He will be missed more than ever by his wife, Kerry; his children, Melissa and Josh; and son-in-law, David. He loved his grandchildren: Madeline, Ethan and Amelia Hillman; and his heart also belonged to his many furry grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Helen (Jerry) Holsworth, Mary Ellen (Bob) Nicholson, Joanne (Dan) Miska and James Bragge; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian (Harley) Ziebarth.
A huge “thank you” goes to the Essentia-St. Mary’s East Range Hospice Team. Thank you for your compassion, dedication, kindness and guidance during this difficult time.
If you or a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, early detection and a correct diagnosis are critical. Getting a second opinion is always an option and could save your life.
At Bob’s request, the family will have a private gathering to celebrate his life.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bragge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.