Robert (Bob) A. Ahola, 84, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, with his family by his side. The family will be holding a private burial ceremony in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of gifts, the family requests that all monetary donations be given to Orr Center, P.O. Box 322 Orr, MN 55771 or Cook Hospital & Nursing Care, Unit 10 S.E. Fifth St., Cook, MN 55723. Please donate in memory of Robert Ahola.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
