Robert Avery

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Avery, 70, of Hibbing, Minn., on Oct. 20, 2022.

Bob was born on March, 29 1952, to Ivan and Helvi Avery in Hibbing, Minn., and mostly lived his entire life there raising a family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Avery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries