It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Avery, 70, of Hibbing, Minn., on Oct. 20, 2022.
Bob was born on March, 29 1952, to Ivan and Helvi Avery in Hibbing, Minn., and mostly lived his entire life there raising a family.
In 1970, he met Caroline Balzum, and they wed in 1971. In 1974 he hand built a house and garage on the land he grew up on for his future family. After realizing the garage was too small, he changed his mind and decided to make it the house and then building the garage twice the size of the house. He loved his garage and spent much of his free time working on cars, small engines, and anything else he could tinker with. He went on to have three children, Michael, Terry, and Pamela.
After retiring from the City of Hibbing, Bob spent his time playing cribbage, walking the trails behind his house, playing the lottery that he described as “scratchies”.
Bob was loving and committed to his family and always made time to help people out the best that he could with what he had. Bob will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline; his children: Michael, Terry, and Pamela; his grandchildren, Larry and Teah; great-grandchild, Houston; his brothers: Butch, Ray, Richard and Earl; his sister, Marlys; and nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Helvi; his brothers, Roy and Ron.
A celebration of life will be held in Bob’s honor as opposed to traditional funeral services at Maple Hill Community Center, Hibbing (located on the corner of Hwy 73 and Townline Rd.) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
