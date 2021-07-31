Robert Allan Isensee (Robbie, Rob), 65, passed away peacefully, July 19, 2021 surrounded by family.
He was born March 5, 1956 to Kenneth and Jean Isensee. Robbie attended Hibbing Area Vocational Technical Institute in 1987, earning his welding and Diesel Mechanics Degree. In 2013, Robbie purchased his little slice of heaven on the Van Lyn Road. He retired from Bildrite the year they shut down and luckily turned 62, so he was able to enjoy his little country home watching all the wildlife, deer and rabbits being his favorite. He truly enjoyed life!
Rob had a few special friends, two of which he spoke of often, Chet Nordstrand and Henry Carey.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Isensee; siblings, Gary, Shelley, Kathy Isensee, and Sharon Little; also special sister-in-law, Leeann Smith Isensee. Robbies pride and joy were his surviving son, Garrick Isensee and wife, Monique and their three beautiful children: Owen, Priya, and Camille Isensee, whom he loved dearly. Robbie also had a special place in his heart for his nephew, Abe Little; and niece, Mollie Welsh.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth (Ike) Isensee in 1996; and brother, Kenny Isensee in 2020.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences please go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
