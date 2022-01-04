Robert Alan Anderson, 57, of Bear River, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at home on Dec. 31, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.
Robert was born on Nov. 30, 1964, in Cook, Minn., to Delbert and Joyce (Fredlund) Anderson. He Graduated from Cook High School in 1983. He continued his education and graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in elementary education and special ed. He taught school in LeRoy, Minn., and several smaller schools in Southern Minnesota before returning home to Bear River. Bob was a substitute teacher for Hibbing, Cherry, Cook and most recently at Northwoods where he was also the game announcer and scorekeeper for football, volleyball, girls’ and boys’ basketball. A job he really loved as he was an avid sports fan of all sports including race cars.
Bob was a gentle giant with a big heart, a great sense of humor and loved his family dearly as we loved him. He attended all family gatherings and kept track of his many nieces and nephews sporting events and accomplishments. He was always a constant figure in their lives.
Bob is survived by brothers: Donald, Thomas (Margo) of Chisholm, Richard of Cooperstown, N.D., Brian (Gail) of Cook, James (Robyn), Gary (Amy) and Jeff of Bear River; sisters: Lois (Donald) Jenson of Bigfork, Judy of Bear River, Barbara of Chisholm, Patty (Ron) Owen of Snohomish, Wash.; with many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their “Uncle Bob”.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny, Charlie; niece, Megan; and sisters-in-law, Dana and Mary.
