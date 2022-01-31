Robb David Maki, age 61, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Robb was born on Oct. 2, 1960, in Hibbing to Maurice and Carol Maki. Robb was a 1979 graduate of Hibbing High School. He was also a graduate of Vermilion Community College with an Associate in Applied Science in the area of forestry.
Robb worked in forestry for the DNR of MN for 34 ½ years. Upon retirement, he continued to use that experience as a forestry consultant for Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties and in his own business, Maki’s Forest Services.
At the age of 20, Robb made a decision to accept Christ as his Savior. He endeavored to live out his faith for the rest of his life. He was a member of the Chisholm Baptist Church.
Robb enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, and especially spending time with his family.
Robb is survived by his wife, Rachel; children, William (Tina) of Princeton, Minn., and Kari (Gage) Leustek of Hibbing; mother, Carol Maki of Hibbing; siblings: Larry (Diane) Maki of Chisholm, Minn., Steve (Michelle) Maki of Lakeville, Minn., Brian (Donna) Maki of Zimmerman, Minn., and Joel (Bridget) Maki of Hibbing; grandchildren: Liam and Lyle Maki, and Ella and Charlie Leustek; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice; and brother, Kevin.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2 and will continue from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service on Saturday, Feb. 5, all at the Chisholm Baptist Church.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
