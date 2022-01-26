Robb D. Maki

Funeral arrangements for Robb D. Maki, 61, of Hibbing are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. A full notice will follow.

