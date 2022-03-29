Rita Pineo
October 14, 1930 — March 26, 2022
Rita Pineo, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully and fittingly, during her much-adored Easter season, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Rita was born on October 14, 1930, the daughter of Italian immigrants, Giovanni and Della Trenti. Fondly, Rita recalled growing up in the Leonidas location before moving to the northside of Virginia where she remained her entire life while raising her family with her husband Carl.
Our dear Rita lived her life adoring her family and showering her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with abundant love and generosity. Her time spent with family and friends at their Sand Lake cabin was precious to her. Typically, Rita could be found in the kitchen preparing everyone’s favorite foods and spoiling all with culinary delights from her Italian heritage. Nothing pleased her more than to serve, not only her family, but also others, as Jesus her Lord and Savior did. Rita cherished her time at Sacred Heart Northside Catholic Church and Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she frequently attended daily mass. Her time and talents were given with a generous heart as she sang in the church choirs, cleaned the church weekly, and volunteered at funeral lunches well through her 80’s.
Close to Rita’s heart were her valued friendships, many lasting over 60 years. Rita genuinely loved her dear friends, 12th Street North neighbors, and recently endeared friendships with her Edgewood family.
Rita is survived by her children Debra (Michael) Finn, Gordon Pineo, and Sunny, Katherine (Paul) Belobaba, Mary (Wade) Thurman, and Carol (Thomas) Farniok; grandchildren Shannon (Cullen) Warren, Alex (Hannah) Finn, John (Carly) Pineo, Nick (Kylee) Pineo, Christian (Charlotte) Belobaba, Audra (Ben) and Hannah (Reid) Thurman, Carl (Elayna) and Hale Farniok; great-grandchildren Ava, Will, Blake, Kason, Renley, and Campbell, and another on the way (Alex and Hannah); and many cherished relatives and friends.
With celebration, awaiting Rita’s arrival in heaven are those who have preceded her in death, parents Giovanni and Della Trenti; husband Carl Pineo; brother John Trenti; infant great-grandchildren Gracie Mae Warren, and Kylan and Rexton Pineo.
We can only hope to emulate the grace, compassion, generosity and kindness in which Rita lived her life as a steadfast Catholic. Rita was truly a humble servant of God, and her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-granchildren was unwavering.
Rita’s family extends a most gracious, heartfelt thank you to the compassionate, caring staff at Edgewood and Caring Edge Hospice.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz as Celebrant. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. A private family interment will take place at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance of Rita online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
