Rita Marie Klaysmat, 78, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Lustila’s Alternative Senior Living in Hibbing, Minn.
She was born Feb. 22, 1943, to Jerry and Julia (Conti) Maras in Hibbing. She graduated from Hibbing Schools and attended Bemidji State University. She later was employed with Hibbing Electronics as a Project Manager. Rita was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Hibbing. She was active and very instrumental in planning class reunions for her class of 1961. Her “favorite hobby” was her grandchildren, Rita always had a pot of coffee on for when friends and family stopped by. She also had a love of dogs, especially "her Fiona."
Rita is survived by her two children, Steven (Brigid) Klaysmat, Chanhassen, Minn., and Julie (James) Maddern, Pengilly, Minn.; two siblings, David (Connie) Maras, Baxter, Minn., and Carol (Michael) Maras, Plymouth, Minn.; five grandchildren: Korina Klaysmat, Madeline Klaysmat, Connor Klaysmat, Linsay Maddern, and Mason Maddern; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Julia (Conti) Maras.
Funeral services for Rita will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Fairview Range Hospice and Shannon and Lelyn Lustila for the exceptional care that was given to Rita over the past few months.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
