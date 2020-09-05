Rickey Donald Heikkila

Rickey (Rick) Heikkila, 63, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Rick was born to parents Donald and Marlene Heikkila on Nov. 24, 1956, in Moose Lake, Minn. He grew up as the eldest of three and attended Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School.
In 1982, Rick married Kimberly Fabiny and moved to Colorado shortly after. There he began a successful career in the commercial roofing industry and welcomed two children.
Rick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather as well as an accomplished cross country runner, hockey player, and an avid reader, skier/snowboarder, hunter, and fisherman. He was a lifelong sports fan and stayed true to his Minnesota roots by cheering for all Minnesota teams.
Rick is survived by his children, Kyle and Rae (Kyle); his sisters, Leanne (Matti) and Gail; his mother, Marlene (Frank); his grandchildren, Noah, Lily, and Lucy; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Heikkila; his wife, Kimberly Heikkila; and his brother in law; Paul Pospeck.
Rick’s smile, laugh, and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him.
“You belong among the wildflowers
You belong in a boat out at sea
You belong with your love on your arm
You belong somewhere you feel free”
~ Tom Petty
A Celebration of Life is being planned for summer 2021 in Hoyt Lakes.
