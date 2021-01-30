Rick ‘Pa’ Oman

Rick Oman, 71, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, peacefully at home with his family by his side following a courageous 6-year battle with cancer.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1949, in San Diego, Calif., to Richard “Dick” and Shirley Oman. He moved to Chisholm, Minn., when he was a year old.
Rick attended Chisholm schools graduating in 1967. He met the love of his life, Diane Studinski, in 1966. They were united in marriage on Feb. 23, 1968. Shortly after, they welcomed their first baby, Shelley. Shelley passed in February 1970. They had three more children, Sheri, Pat and Kristi. During his 52 years of marriage to Diane, he would still introduce her as his “girlfriend.” “Pa” was a dedicated and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was proud of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren passing on his knowledge and many talents.
He was employed in 1968 at Hanna Mining Company continuing through ownership changes where he retired after 42 years of combined mining service from US Steel in January 2010. Even his coworkers called him “Pa”. While employed at the mine, he assisted his father, Dick, with the operation of his father’s lumber business titled “Oman Forest Products.” During that time, Rick purchased a semi to assist in transporting products for his father’s business. Family often accompanied Rick during these long-haul trips. Rick and Diane traveled extensively taking in many sights from around the world. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, time spent with family at his father’s cabin, and backyard pool parties with family. Rick was known to “talk your ear off” every chance he got. He was co-founder of Northern Traxx ATV Club in Chisholm.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Sheri (Steve) Anderson of Lemmon, S.D., son, Patrick (Krista) Oman, daughter, Kristi (Ron) Appelman, both of Chisholm; grandchildren: Kyle (Jessica Barto), Hastey, Cody, Chloe Oman, Skylar and Rylee Appelman, all of Chisholm, Peyton Anderson of Lemmon, S.D., Alexa Stalboerger of Chisholm; great-grandchildren: Tripp and Ryder Oman, Elena Moberg and Jameson Stalboerger; siblings: Nancy (Mike) Rosol, Sue (Tom) Townsend, John Oman, Sally (Dan) Fencl, Sharon (Kevin) Chervenka; special brother-in-law, Bob (Brenda) Studinski; sister-in-law, Sharon (Troy) Eykyn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Ernie and Millie Studinski; and daughter, Shelley Oman.
A Private Gathering will be held in February and due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
